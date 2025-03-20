Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 384.82% from the stock’s previous close.

KRRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korro Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of KRRO opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRRO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Korro Bio by 997.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 493,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,147 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korro Bio by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

