Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,817 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $57,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average is $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

