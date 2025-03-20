Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 34,099 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,130.15. This trade represents a 13.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 3rd, David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $12,667,715.92.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $87,422.50.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $395,455.84.

On Thursday, January 30th, David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10.

RBLX stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 308.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 137,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Roblox by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Roblox by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

