Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 39,594 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,258 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.