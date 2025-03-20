Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,296.79 and traded as high as $1,334.30. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $1,316.28, with a volume of 34,014 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,355.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,297.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 197,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 453,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,578,000 after purchasing an additional 453,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $284,418,000. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,845,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.