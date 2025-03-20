RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.52 ($33.17) and traded as high as €32.63 ($35.47). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €32.42 ($35.24), with a volume of 2,441,800 shares traded.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.54.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RWE Aktiengesellschaft
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.