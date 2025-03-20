Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$81.09 and traded as high as C$85.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$85.31, with a volume of 4,826,165 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total value of C$791,802.00. Also, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,099.50. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

