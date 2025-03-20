Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.00 and traded as low as $23.15. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 19,007 shares changing hands.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $333.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 678.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.