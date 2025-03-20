Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.00 and traded as low as $23.15. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 19,007 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $333.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.
