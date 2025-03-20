Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 826,726 shares changing hands.

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.