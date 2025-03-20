Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,215.81 ($28.73) and traded as low as GBX 1,934 ($25.08). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 1,941.65 ($25.18), with a volume of 1,236 shares changing hands.
Canadian General Investments Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,179.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market cap of £715.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18.
About Canadian General Investments
CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.