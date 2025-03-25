Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 5,379,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,111. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.24.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Stories
