Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19.72

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.72 ($0.25) per share by the home improvement retailer on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 418.9% increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kingfisher Trading Down 14.2 %

Kingfisher stock traded down GBX 39.80 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 239.90 ($3.10). 369,090,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,259,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 227.20 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.50 ($4.31).

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

