Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault Sells 5,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.99, for a total transaction of C$754,950.00.

Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total transaction of C$787,455.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AEM traded up C$2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$151.99. The company had a trading volume of 253,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,349. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$76.13 and a 12 month high of C$153.94. The stock has a market cap of C$53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$122.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 76.24%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

