Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

