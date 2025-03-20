Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.06 and last traded at $85.13. 1,960,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,573,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after acquiring an additional 308,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

