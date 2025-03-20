Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.27% and a negative net margin of 190.16%.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Europa Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.85.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Europa Oil & Gas

In related news, insider Will Holland bought 623,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,231.53 ($8,106.58). 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.