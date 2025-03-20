Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $72.74 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 456.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $72,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

