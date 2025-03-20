Viawealth LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Viawealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOG. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
VIOG stock opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $836.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $103.53 and a 1-year high of $130.74.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
