Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.21 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

