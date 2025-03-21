Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.75 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,335 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in American Water Works by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $141.68 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $152.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

