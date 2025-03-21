Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.55, Zacks reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 144.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Insider Activity at Assembly Biosciences

In related news, Director Michael Houghton acquired 3,202 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,983.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

