3,252 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,252 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

