Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,554,000 after buying an additional 258,989 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.31 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.