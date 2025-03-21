Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $547,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

