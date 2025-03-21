1,380 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $285.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

