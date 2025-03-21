Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,423,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Shares of MSI opened at $422.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.64.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

