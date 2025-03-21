Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $368.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.