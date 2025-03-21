Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Trading Down 25.7% – Should You Sell?

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) was down 25.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 96,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 157,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Biome Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,633.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.65. The company has a market cap of £290,259.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.26.

About Biome Technologies

(Get Free Report)

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.