Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 0.1 %

VPG stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.08. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1,238.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 331,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 271,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 683.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 267,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,142,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

