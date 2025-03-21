Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE STE opened at $225.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $197.82 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.27. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

