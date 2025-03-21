Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,718 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.