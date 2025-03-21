Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,394 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.