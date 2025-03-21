CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CFO Sells $251,380.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,277,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3,995.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 165,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,718 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,232,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.