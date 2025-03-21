RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.27.

RH Trading Up 2.0 %

RH stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $212.04 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.97.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

