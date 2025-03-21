Condor Capital Management Has $245,000 Stock Position in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in IB Acquisition were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IB Acquisition by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in IB Acquisition by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in IB Acquisition by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IB Acquisition by 424.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 568,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 459,929 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBAC opened at $10.31 on Friday. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

