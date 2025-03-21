Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 399 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $575.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.