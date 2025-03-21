What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for AEM FY2025 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

NYSE:AEM opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

