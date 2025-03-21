Scotiabank Has Bearish Forecast for Chevron FY2025 Earnings

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $8.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.20. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.80 on Friday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.40. The company has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

