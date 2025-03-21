Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Decreases By 13.1%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 400,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 136,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

KOF opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

