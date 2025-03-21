GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 47.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) were up 47.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.12 ($0.05). Approximately 8,004,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 1,886,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).
GCM Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £11.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About GCM Resources
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
