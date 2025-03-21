Michael Bell Buys 941,755 Shares of First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) Stock

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bell acquired 941,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$42,378.98 ($26,653.44).
First Graphene Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.49.
First Graphene Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Graphene
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Software Stocks—Should You Buy?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Receive News & Ratings for First Graphene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Graphene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.