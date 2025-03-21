Michael Bell Buys 941,755 Shares of First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) Stock

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGRGet Free Report) insider Michael Bell acquired 941,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$42,378.98 ($26,653.44).

First Graphene Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.49.

First Graphene Company Profile

First Graphene Limited engages in the research and development, mining, exploration, manufacture, and sale of graphene products in Australia. It operates through Graphene Production, Research and Development, and Mining Asset Maintenance segments. The company offers MB-LDPE graphene enhanced masterbatch, MB-EVA graphene enhanced masterbatch, MB-EVA bitumen graphene enhanced masterbatch, aqua pre-dispersed graphene additives, and nanoplatelet additives under the PureGRAPH brand.

