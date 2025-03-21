Lembit Janes Purchases 423,000 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes acquired 423,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$59,220.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Lembit Janes purchased 827,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$74,430.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Lembit Janes acquired 400,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

SPA opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.87. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.