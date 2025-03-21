Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Purchases C$17,400.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAMGet Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$17,400.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 14th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.
  • On Monday, January 20th, Marc Charles Henderson acquired 18,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,285.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LAM stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$162.11 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

