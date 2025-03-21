Insider Buying: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Purchases 93,124 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 93,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,074,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,782,783.50. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,611.20.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $4,421,337.80.

On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 259,616 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,855.36.

On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $176,751.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $453,986.30.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.90 million, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 79.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

