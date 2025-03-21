Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.60 and traded as high as $49.83. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 44,279,203 shares changing hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 75.2% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 113.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,470,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

