Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,287,000 shares trading hands.
Water Technologies International Price Performance
Water Technologies International Company Profile
Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.
