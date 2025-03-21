HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 1,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 68,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.