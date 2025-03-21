Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

DRREF traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$9.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.07. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.59.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

