Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CEO Sells 56,170 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $763,350.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,540,226 shares in the company, valued at $20,931,671.34. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Jamf by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Jamf by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Jamf by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAMF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

