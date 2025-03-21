Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 305,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 789,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Huddled Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of £11.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.30.

Huddled Group Company Profile

We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value and efficiency in the ever-expanding realm of e-commerce.

Our mission is to launch and cultivate innovative, hyper-relevant businesses that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

Through strategic investments, continuous innovation, and a customer-centric approach; combined with a management team with a track-record of successfully launching, building and exiting businesses in the Technology, Media and Telecom sector we ensure that our businesses stay at the forefront of their respective industries, and not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

